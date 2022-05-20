Meet Hyderabadi sisters with phenomenal memory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:07 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Driven by their phenomenal memory power, two sisters from the city – Kheya Gourishetty and Ishya Gourishetty – have made a name for themselves and entered the book of records.

While the nine-year-old Kheya, who is also called ‘super kid’ and ‘GK queen,’ can identify 100 flags of different countries, 195 countries from the world map, 30 places on the Indian map, 41 monuments, and 35 sports, her seven-year-old sister Ishya has been titled ‘Geography wizard’ and ‘grandmaster’ for identifying 195 countries on the world map in 1 minute and 55 seconds.

Creative Records applauded Kheya for identifying 100 countries from their flags within 1 minute and 30 seconds. She has also participated in several memory events where she has received accolades and appreciation for her mind-boggling memory.

It all began for the duo during the lockdown when the girls were confined indoors with their routine being disrupted. Their parents were soon on the lookout for activities to keep the sisters engaged and their minds stimulated.

“We fixed a schedule for them with clear timings for eating, sleeping, studying, and playing. After a month, we began rigorous training and practice at home. It was just a matter of time before they brought home prestigious accolades and made noteworthy accomplishments,” says Lalitha, the mother, adding that there has been no looking back since then.

Speaking about her achievements, Kheya says, “During our regular school days, we hardly had time to polish our skills. I am glad that I got an opportunity to hone my memory skills and make my parents proud. I love to participate in competitions. I also enjoy dancing, skating, horse riding, music, and art.”

The talented sisters have now set their sights on leveling up their skills further.