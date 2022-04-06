Meet the ‘Vibrant’ nutritionist

Vibrant Living is not only involved in food delivery business, but also runs a deli and café where a variety of snacks and ready to make mixes are made available. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

By Epsita Gunti

Hyderabad: Sridevi Jasti made waves with her healthy yet tasty recipes at a time when words like nutrition or diet were rarely heard of here. The nutritionist today runs a successful plant-based food business, Vibrant Living, serving people healthy food on a daily basis and inspiring everyone she comes across to live a healthy life.

Just like any other typical Indian girl, one of her first cooking lessons was all about how to make chai. Though she never had chai herself, she would listen to her mother explain how precisely it must be boiled and brought to simmer three times. She imbibed the love for cooking and the urge to be perfect at it from her mom.

Pursuing her passion, Sridevi moved to Toronto for Masters in Nutritional Sciences and having lived in different cities in the world, one of the first things she would do wherever she went was to check out the local markets and explore the local cuisines.

Her experiences helped her learn and understand different ingredients. “I married a foreigner and coming back to India was not on my mind for the longest time. I was living a comfortable life. However, I always felt like I had a lot to give back.”

Coming back and starting Vibrant Living was not an easy task. “Not everyone around me understood why I wanted to do this. My family did not want me to work hard, they just wanted me to take care of the family and stay happy,” she says.

She started off with workshops on how to eat healthy where she shared her own recipes of healthy yet tasty food. “Initially, people were in awe. Something they saw on western media was done by a woman who speaks their language but then, they also thought that this is something their grandma used to say. For them, it was a combination of somewhere else and something close to home.”

Those attending her workshops wanted her to prepare the kind of food she teaches about and send them. That is when she set up a kitchen and started to deliver food. “When I started to deliver food, the main intent was that it has to be healthy and also tasty. Taste was very important. I do not believe in punishing ourselves in the name of dieting,” she says.

Everyone can lead a long and healthy life, provided they eat food with just the right amount of nutrition. Vibrant Living is not only involved in the food delivery business but also runs a deli and café. A variety of snacks and ready-to-make mixes are made available there. The facility also hosts free and paid workshops sessions by her.

Sridevi Jasti also runs a Foundation called Deliciously Healthy through which she is helping build a school building in Gundala Village, Adilabad and supplies flaxseeds to Hyderabad Children Aid Society.

