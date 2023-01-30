Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks audience for making ‘Waltair Veerayya’ a “non-SSR record”

The movie is inching towards Rs 250 crore gross.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, director Bobby Kolli’s (KS Ravindra) mega mass entertainer ‘Waltair Veerayya’ released on January 13 as Sankranti gift to fans and became a huge success worldwide.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, it entertained the audience from all walks of life and achieved blockbuster success with record-breaking collections.

The success celebrations of the film unit – ‘Veerayya Vijaya Viharam’ – were held on a huge scale at Hanamkonda, Warangal. Mega Power Star Ram Charan was the special guest at the event. ‘Veerayya Vijaya Viharam’ was attended by a large number of spectators and fans. At the ceremony, Chiranjeevi presented shields to the film’s unit.

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said, “I know ‘Waltair Veerayya’ would become a blockbuster but didn’t expect it to become non-SSR hit. Audience should get the credit for it. The movie is inching towards Rs 250 crore gross. I was shown in my vintage mode and audiences are reminded of my old films like ‘Gharana Mogudu’, and ‘Gang Leader’.”

Chiranjeevi shared how he became a star with ‘Khaidi’ in 1983 and “Bobby became a star director with ‘Waltair Veerayya’ in 2023”. The visuals in this movie are Hollywood-level, thanks to the production values of Mythri Movie Makers. The megastar also thanked Minister Dayakar Rao who graced the ceremony, and concluded his speech with a “heartfelt thank you to the audience and my fans”.

Ram Charan, too, delivered an emotional speech. About the film’s producers, he said, “Congratulations to Naveen and Ravi, the blockbuster producers. They gave me a milestone movie like ‘Rangasthalam’. They are the producers who give milestone movies to every hero they worked with. They are dedicated and gutsy producers.”

Elaborating further he added, “Big congrats to Bobby. The movie released when I was in the US and I couldn’t wait to come here and watch the film. I came here as one of his fans and nanna is looking like my brother in the movie. I also enjoyed seeing Ravi Teja play a serious character. I felt it was not enough. So, I watched his ‘Dhamaka’ on Netflix.”

The actor also praised Devi Sri Prasad for giving three fantastic songs “which contributed a lot to the film’s success”. “Congratulations to everyone who worked in this movie. Thanks to all the audience for such a big success,” he concluded.