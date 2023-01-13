Waltair Veerayya Review: ‘Poonakaalu’ guaranteed during this film

Hyderabad: With right comedic timing, a commanding presence on-screen, extraordinary dance moves, and killer fight scenes, Chiranjeevi is back to charm the audience.

This time around, the Megastar’s character Veerayya is seen struggling with vertigo, revealing a more vulnerable side of him and tearing up for the love of his half-brother ACP Vikram Sagar (Ravi Teja), also shows a sentimental side.

The film starts with a plane crashing in a field and a notorious drug lord Solomon Caesar (Bobby Simha) and RAW agents managing to escape unhurt. Solomon is then detained at a neighbouring police station but then, his men arrive to kill everyone in the police station. Inspector Seethapati (Rajendra Prasad), who is with his wife in a hospital at the time of the massacre, returns to the police station and swears retribution.

He pays Veerayya Rs 25 lakh in exchange for his help in this. To capture Solomon, Veerayya and his men, along with Seethapati and his brother-in-law (Vennela Kishore), travel to Malaysia. Chiru’s enters the scene saving four Navy officers who had been abducted by thugs.

Cut to Malaysia, where Veerayya meets Athidhi (Shruti Haasan) at Caesar’s hotel and falls in love with her right away (with ‘Abbani Teeyani Debba’ playing in the background). The song sequences and the chemistry between the lead pair are enjoyable. Shruti gets only one fight scene but she nails it all the same.

The man who impresses the most is Bobby Simha as Solomon, contrary to Prakash Raj who plays his big brother, and the main villain Michael Caesar, somewhat monotonously. In a few situations, Vennela Kishore’s humour is enjoyable, but he could have added more.

The scene where Veerayya manages to kill Solomon at a rally is epic. However, here comes a plot twist and as the back story is revealed, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja enters in style. He makes the second half more entertaining. The story’s main plot is how Michael is caught.

Ravi Teja’s ACP Vikram Sagar is given equal star presence in the scenes, and his dance with Chiru in the song ‘Poonakaalu Loading’ is worth watching several times.

This vengeance drug mafia drama will, undoubtedly, give you ‘poonakaalu’, despite the fact that the second half may seem a little more serious and tedious.