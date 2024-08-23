Megha Akash gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Saai Vishnu

Megha shared the news on Instagram, posting several stunning photographs from the event.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 23 August 2024, 05:08 PM

Megha Akash with he longtime boyfriend Saai Vishnu

Hyderabad: Actress Megha Aaksh got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Saai Vishnu on Thursday. The couple, who have been dating for six years, decided to take their relationship to the next step with a beautiful engagement ceremony.

Megha shared the news on Instagram, posting several stunning photographs from the event. In her caption, she expressed her joy, writing, “My Vish came true, to love, laughter, and our happily ever after, engaged to the love of my life.”

The engagement was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family. Fans and fellow actors flooded Megha’s post with congratulatory messages, expressing their happiness for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megha Akash (@meghaakash)