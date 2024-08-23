Actor Kiran Abbavaram marries longtime girlfriend Rahasya Gorak

Kiran and Rahasya first met on the sets of their debut film, ‘Raaja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,’ where their love blossomed.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 23 August 2024, 02:53 PM

Actor Kiran Abbavaram with Rahasya Gorak

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actress Rahasya Gorak, in an intimate ceremony in Coorg on August 22. The couple, who kept their relationship private for years, chose a destination wedding surrounded by close family and friends.

Kiran and Rahasya first met on the sets of their debut film, ‘Raaja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,’ where their love blossomed. The couple announced their engagement on March 14, surprising many fans as they had managed to keep their relationship under wraps despite occasional speculations in the media.

The wedding was a private affair, reflecting the couple’s preference for keeping their personal lives out of the public eye. Fans and well-wishers have poured in their congratulations for the newlyweds as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.