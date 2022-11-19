Mehrauli murder: CCTV footage shows Aftab walking with bag

A CCTV footage has emerged of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who is in police custody for brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, in which he can be seen walking with a bag, sources said.

According to the sources, the footage is from October 18 and the timing was around 4 a.m.

Investigators have started interrogating him in connection to the footage as they suspect that bag might have contained the remains of Walkar, whose body was chopped into 35 pieces.

The sources said that after chopping Shraddha’s body into pieces following the murder on May 18, Aftab had kept them in a 300-litre fridge at the rented house in Chattarpur which the couple shared before discarding the remains throughout the national capital over many days.

Meanwhile, police teams on Saturday morning again conducted searches in the Mehrauli forest area to find more of missing remains, including the victim’s head.

On Friday, police teams conducted searches in Gurugram‘s DLF phase-II forest area near Aftab’s workplace.

Later in the night, the teams also collected Shraddha’s clothes from the Chattarpur house to help find more clues.

The police claimed that the rented accommodation, the place of offence, is being closely inspected by the crime team and forensic experts.