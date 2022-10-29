Telangana urges KRMB to restrain AP from taking up new construction on Krishna basin

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana state has urged the Krishna River Management Board(KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from taking up unauthorised constructions and expansion of various projects on the Krishna river in its state.

In a letter to the KRMB, the state irrigation engineer-in-chief C. Muralidhar said the Andhra Pradesh has invited tenders for five works on the Krishna basin, including the construction of pump house and laying of pipeline to lift water from Gandikota foreshore area to Mangapatnam cheruvu and to Gangadevipalli cheruvu in Muddanu mandal of YSR district . Similarly, tenders have been invited for the construction of over tank sluice near Satya Sai Ganga canal at Nirpa Kota village to supply drinking water to Sulurupeta municipality.

He pointed out that the Gandikota reservoir was on Penna river and is a part of Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) scheme envisaged to draw water from Srisailam Reservoir on Krishna river. Similarly, Satya Sai Ganga canal was related to Telugu Ganga project. He pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh was taking up construction on GNSS and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti(HNSS) project in total violation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014 without prior appraisal and approval from KRMB or Apex Council.

Muralidhar urged KRMB to stop Andhra Pradesh from taking up new projects and expansion on the existing projects without appraisal and approval. He also asked the board to inform the Ministry of Jalshakthi about the violation by the Andhra Pradesh.