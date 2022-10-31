| Power Utilities Ts Seeks Four Weeks For According Promotions Increments To Employees From Ap

Power utilities: TS seeks four weeks for according promotions, increments to employees from AP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:25 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

The Supreme Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to furnish the service record books of power sector employees The Supreme Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to furnish the service record books of power sector employees

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to furnish the service record books of power sector employees to expedite the process of giving promotions and increments them in Telangana.

Following the Apex court directions, the Telangana power utilities have sought four weeks of time to complete the process of according promotions and increments to employees, who joined the Telangana service from Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Power utilities: Telangana ready for settlement with AP

This was after the Telangana power utilities explained that Andhra Pradesh was yet to furnish the service record books. The case was posted for next month second week for further hearing.