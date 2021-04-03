Mel Jones elected full member in ICC women’s committee

It is a tremendous honour and extremely humbling to be elected to the ICC Women’s Committee and I look forward to continuing the council’s excellent work in growing and supporting women’s cricket globally

Melbourne: Former Australia women’s cricketer Mel Jones has been elected as a full member representative of the International Cricket Council women’s committee.

Jones has been a member of the Cricket Australia board since November, 2019.

“It is a tremendous honour and extremely humbling to be elected to the ICC Women’s Committee and I look forward to continuing the council’s excellent work in growing and supporting women’s cricket globally,” Jones was quoted as saying in statement by Cricket Australia.

“It is with great pride that I have witnessed the explosion in interest and participation in women’s cricket since my time as a player and I am excited by the huge opportunity before us to take the game even further.”

Jones joins Catherine Campbell (New Zealand), who was also added alongwith Jones, former Gloucestershire batsman Vikram Bannerjee and Sri Lanka cricket official Lt Col Manuja Kariapperuma in the committee.

“I would like to congratulate Catherine on her elevation to the ICC Women’s Committee and thank fellow nominees Vikram Banerjee and Lt Col Manuja Kariapperuma,” she added.

Earl Eddings, the Cricket Australia chairman, said world cricket would benefit greatly from Jones’s influence and input on the ICC Women’s Committee.

“Mel is one of the most important and reasoned voices in cricket and has made an outstanding contribution to the CA board since she joined 17 months ago,” Eddings said.

“As a player, commentator and administrator, Mel continues to be a driving force in the evolution of women’s cricket in Australia and, with this appointment, will now expand her purview even wider,” he added.

“On behalf of everyone at CA, and Australian Cricket generally, I am delighted with Mel’s elevation to the ICC Women’s Committee and look forward to the impact she will made on the women’s game globally.”