Melorra inaugurates its first experience centre in Hyderabad

Melorra, one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands, launched its first experience centre at Sanatana Ecstasy in the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Melorra, one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands, launched its first experience centre at Sanatana Ecstasy in the city in Thursday. It is also the first franchise store for the brand.

This new experience centre in Hyderabad was a space where customers can get a first-hand view and feel of exquisite jewellery pieces, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO of Melorra said.

People from the city can now purchase modern, attractive, lightweight gold jewellery at affordable rates, choosing Melorra’s collection of more than 16000 plus designs for women and 100 plus designs for men.

Melorra sells trendy, lightweight gold jewellery that is reasonably priced (majority of the demand comes from the 20-50k price range).

The brand prioritises customer experience and introduces over 75 new styles every Friday, enabling clients to stay updated on the latest trends.

Melorra has a total of 24 experience centres across all the major cities in the country.