Member of Maoist party held in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Jaipur ACP Narender produced the accused Maoist party member before pressmen in Jaipur mandal centre on Wednesday.

Mancherial: A 22-year old man was arrested on charges of being a member of the banned Maoist party and publicizing it’s ideologies after being attracted to it by watching videos on social media platforms. He was produced before pressmen in Jaipur mandal on Wednesday. Literature belonging to the ultras was recovered from him.

Briefing details of the arrest, Jaipur Assistant Commissioner G Narender said that the accused extremist was Guduru Prashanth alias Suresh from Velala village in Jaipur mandal. He was detained by Jaipur Sub-Inspector G Ramakrishna at his residence, following a tip.

During the course of interrogation, Prashanth admitted to being attracted to ideologies of Maoist party by watching their videos on different social media platforms. He confessed to joining the Kumram Bheem Asifabad Adilabad Area led by Mailarapu Bhaskar in Chhattisgarh by leaving his home without informing his family members on January 1. He met other wings of the outfit, he disclosed.

Narender stated that after being impressed with singing and oratory skills of the youngster, the outfit instructed him to propagate ideologies among youngsters and to strengthen the organization in rural parts. The daily wage earner turned Maoist revealed that he had returned to Velala a month back and was secretly spreading the ideologies by distributing literature and by touring various villages at night.

Meanwhile, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan commended Jaipur ACP Ravinder, Srirampur Inspector B Raju and Jaipur SI Ramakrishna for apprehending the member of the Maoist party. He advised youngsters not to be influenced by the outdated ideologies of the extremists and spoil their careers.