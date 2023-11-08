MEMU passenger train derails in Odisha’s Sambalpur, no casualty reported

By ANI Updated On - 11:16 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Representational Image.

Sambalpur: A MEMU passenger train derailed after hitting a cow while travelling on the Sarla-Sambalpur section in Odisha‘s Sambalpur district on Wednesday, East Coast Railway officials said.

According to railway officials, the four wheels of a coach of 08169 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur MEMU Passenger Special derailed at around 6.25 pm following a cattle runover near Sarla.

The officials informed that no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Further, the track has been declared fit for train movement at 8.35 pm with a caution speed of 30 kmph, the officials added.

The Sambalpur Division Railway Manager and a team reached the spot following the incident, along with an accident relief train consisting of relief materials for track restoration and medical equipment.

The restoration works were conducted on war footing, the officials said.