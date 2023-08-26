| Menopause Workshop To Be Organised In Hyderabad On Sunday

Menopause Workshop to be organised in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:44 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: A Menopause Workshop is being organised for Women to handle the challenges of the Menopausal Transition on Sunday at Aaromale-Cafe and Creativity Community from 4 pm onwards.

Dietician and Nutritionist, Manjula Prem, Psychologist, Naina Mohan, and Yoga instructor, Parinita Trivedi will be conducting the workshop to help women understand the menopausal transition that affects their body in various ways.

To battle these changes, the workshop blends the essence of body, mind, and soul, and will focus on the four aspects of menopause experiences.

The Yoga postures, breath practices, and meditation to help deal with anxious feelings, hot flashes, and insomnia will be explained along with the diet that is to be maintained during menopause.

Mental well-being especially managing anxiety, rage, and depression during menopause, and healing the body and mind through spirituality will also be explained.

One can register for the workshop through BookMyShow. Entry for the workshop is free for everyone.

