44 pelican signals inaugurated across Cyberabad Commissionerate as part of Safe City Project

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra inaugurated the pelican signal near Google office in Kondapur and urged the traffic wardens to facilitate the pedestrians and educate them on its usage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: As part of the Safe City Project, the Cyberabad Police in coordination with The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), have inaugurated 44 pelican signals at various junctions across the Cyberabad police commissionerate on Friday.

He wanted more such signals to be installed in future and said the traffic volunteers would play a key role in the operating of the pelican signals.

“Implementation of pelican signals will help the pedestrians in crossing the roads easily and save themselves from road accidents. It will further help the vehicle drivers also to avoid road accidents,” the commissioner said.

A total of 88 Traffic Wardens were hired on outsourcing basis to operate the 44 pelican signals in Cyberabad and for helping pedestrians cross the road. They will work during peak traffic hours.

The volunteers will gather pedestrians into a group and will operate the signal to cross the road. Over time the citizens will get used to operate these systems and wardens will be deployed elsewhere.