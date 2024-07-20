Mental health issues: Support systems for international students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 July 2024, 12:19 AM

Universities in the United States generally offer a range of mental health services and resources tailored to support all students, including international students. These services aim to address various mental health issues and promote overall well-being. Here are some common facilities, approaches, and services offered:

Counselling and psychological services (CAPS)

• Individual counselling: Personalised sessions with licensed mental health professionals to address personal, academic, or social issues

• Group counselling: Therapeutic and support groups offering a platform for students to share experiences and gain peer support

• Workshops and seminars: Educational sessions focusing on stress management, coping strategies, and mindfulness

Health and wellness centres

• Health clinics: On-campus facilities offering mental health assessments and treatments

• Wellness programmes: Initiatives promoting physical health, such as fitness classes, nutrition counselling, and stress reduction activities

Crisis intervention

• 24/7 Hotlines: Universities provide emergency hotlines for students in crisis situations

• Crisis counselling: Immediate support for students facing acute mental health crises

International student support

• Orientation programmes: Sessions addressing cultural adjustment, homesickness, and the US health care system

• Advisors and mentors: Dedicated staff to assist international students with their unique challenges, including mental health concerns

• Peer support networks: Programmes connecting new international students with experienced individuals who offer guidance and support

Online resources

• Teletherapy: Remote counselling sessions via video calls, catering to the needs of international students

• Mental health apps: Access to various apps offering resources for mental health self-care, meditation, and relaxation techniques

Cultural sensitivity and inclusivity

• Staff training: Universities prioritise cultural competence training for counselling staff to better understand and address the specific needs of international students

• Multilingual services: Some universities provide counselling services in multiple languages to accommodate non-native English speakers

Student Organisations and activities

• Cultural clubs and organisations: Groups fostering community and belonging, crucial for mental well-being

• Events and social activities: Programmes facilitating the integration and social connections of international students on campus

Insurance and financial aid

• Student health insurance: Plans covering mental health services

• Financial aid and assistance: Programmes aiding students in affording mental health care, including sliding scale fees or free services

Steps for international students before reaching out to external sources

• Identify on-campus resources: Familiarise yourself with the specific mental health and support services your university offers

• Attend orientation programmes: Participate in orientation sessions that introduce available resources and support networks

• Utilise university websites and portals: Access detailed information about mental health services through university websites and student portals

• Contact international student offices: Seek guidance from international student support offices for navigating mental health services and other resources

By leveraging these university-specific resources, international students can find support and a sense of community within their campus environment before considering external options.

–– US Consulate General Hyderabad