Mental health issues: Support systems for international students

International students can avail these facilities
Universities in the United States generally offer a range of mental health services and resources tailored to support all students, including international students. These services aim to address various mental health issues and promote overall well-being. Here are some common facilities, approaches, and services offered:
Counselling and psychological services (CAPS)
• Individual counselling: Personalised sessions with licensed mental health professionals to address personal, academic, or social issues
• Group counselling: Therapeutic and support groups offering a platform for students to share experiences and gain peer support
• Workshops and seminars: Educational sessions focusing on stress management, coping strategies, and mindfulness
Health and wellness centres
• Health clinics: On-campus facilities offering mental health assessments and treatments
• Wellness programmes: Initiatives promoting physical health, such as fitness classes, nutrition counselling, and stress reduction activities
Crisis intervention
• 24/7 Hotlines: Universities provide emergency hotlines for students in crisis situations
• Crisis counselling: Immediate support for students facing acute mental health crises
International student support
• Orientation programmes: Sessions addressing cultural adjustment, homesickness, and the US health care system
• Advisors and mentors: Dedicated staff to assist international students with their unique challenges, including mental health concerns
• Peer support networks: Programmes connecting new international students with experienced individuals who offer guidance and support
Online resources
• Teletherapy: Remote counselling sessions via video calls, catering to the needs of international students
• Mental health apps: Access to various apps offering resources for mental health self-care, meditation, and relaxation techniques
Cultural sensitivity and inclusivity
• Staff training: Universities prioritise cultural competence training for counselling staff to better understand and address the specific needs of international students
• Multilingual services: Some universities provide counselling services in multiple languages to accommodate non-native English speakers
Student Organisations and activities
• Cultural clubs and organisations: Groups fostering community and belonging, crucial for mental well-being
• Events and social activities: Programmes facilitating the integration and social connections of international students on campus
Insurance and financial aid
• Student health insurance: Plans covering mental health services
• Financial aid and assistance: Programmes aiding students in affording mental health care, including sliding scale fees or free services
Steps for international students before reaching out to external sources
• Identify on-campus resources: Familiarise yourself with the specific mental health and support services your university offers
• Attend orientation programmes: Participate in orientation sessions that introduce available resources and support networks
• Utilise university websites and portals: Access detailed information about mental health services through university websites and student portals
• Contact international student offices: Seek guidance from international student support offices for navigating mental health services and other resources
By leveraging these university-specific resources, international students can find support and a sense of community within their campus environment before considering external options.
–– US Consulate General Hyderabad