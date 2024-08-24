Destination USA: Addressing mental health issues of international students at US universities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 11:42 PM

Universities in the United States are increasingly recognizing and proactively addressing the unique mental health challenges faced by international students. To ensure their well-being, these institutions are implementing a range of strategies. Many universities are hiring counsellors with a deep understanding of various cultures to offer more culturally competent services, including counselling in languages native to international students, such as Hindi. This approach helps students communicate their needs more comfortably.

Also, universities are extending support even before students arrive in the US through pre-arrival information sessions that focus on mental health resources and coping strategies. Once on campus, tailored orientation programs are designed to help international students navigate cultural shock and introduce them to available mental health resources. Peer support networks are also being strengthened, with universities establishing mentorship programs where senior international students from India and other countries guide newcomers in adjusting to life in the US. These students benefit from the emotional and social support provided by international and Indian student associations and cultural clubs, which play a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging and community.

To further assist students, universities are offering workshops and seminars focused on stress management, mindfulness, and cultural adjustment, addressing the high academic expectations and significant cultural differences that international students often encounter. Moreover, US universities are actively working to reduce the stigma around mental health that may exist within some international communities. This is achieved through awareness campaigns and by making mental health resources more accessible, often via online platforms. Collaboration with institutions and organisations is another critical strategy, with some universities forming partnerships with institutions in students’ home countries to create joint support programmes. Engagement with consulates also provides additional layers of support, especially during challenging times. Finally, building a sense of community is a priority for higher education institutes in the US universities encourage international students to participate in cultural events and celebrations such as Diwali and Holi, which help them feel more at home. Efforts are being made to create an inclusive campus environment where international students feel valued and understood. By adopting these comprehensive approaches, US universities are ensuring that international students have the necessary support to thrive academically and personally. As the number of Indian students continues to rise, these efforts are becoming increasingly critical to their overall success and well-being in the United States.

