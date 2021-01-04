Watch: Man attempts to kill self at busy Punjagutta Junction

The man, identified as Raju of RC Puram, was undergoing treatment for mental health disorders and his family members were taking him to Institute of Mental Health at Punjagutta for treatment, police said.

By | Published: 12:42 pm 12:50 pm

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed for sometime at Punjagutta junction on Monday morning when man, reportedly mentally disturbed, attempted to kill himself after jumping from a traffic post.

The man, identified as Raju of RC Puram, was undergoing treatment for mental health disorders and his family members were taking him to Institute of Mental Health at Punjagutta for treatment, police said.

“He rushed towards the traffic post and climbed on it. When his family members tried to pacify him, he took a cloth and attempted to strangulate himself,” the Punjagutta police said.

Later the police sought help of a TSRTC bus passing by the road and reached the man. He was brought down and handed back to his family members.

Watch:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .