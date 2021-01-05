Mentored by Rachakonda CP, 10 more candidates clear UPSC Civil Services

In the recommended list of 89 candidates issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for Civil Services from the reserve list on Monday, 10 candidates were mentored by Mahesh Bhagwat. T

Hyderabad: Candidates mentored for Civil Services Examination personality test by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat have yet again come out with flying colours.

In the recommended list of 89 candidates issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for Civil Services from the reserve list on Monday, 10 candidates were mentored by Mahesh Bhagwat. They include Abhilash P (S.No. 5), Sagar Vats (22), N Santosh Kumar Reddy (33), Mudam Anirudh (52) Abhinav (56), Khandagale Pankaj (71), Patil Sachin (79), P Abinandhan (80) Gaikwad Somnath (81) and Puke Nitin (88).

The list of 89 candidates was published in addition to a list of 829 candidates which was earlier issued by the UPSC for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts taking total number of recommended candidates to 918. Of the total recommended, 135 candidates (earlier 125+present 10) were trained for personality test by Mahesh Bhagwat.

These candidates who are from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra among other States were mentored through two WhatsApp Groups.

“Out of 10 selected candidates, two are from Telangana. This time a total of 135 candidates mentored have got selected and it is the highest number so far,” Bhagwat said.

