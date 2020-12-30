Rachakonda CP releases short film on women safety

The film inspires women to act for themselves and not to tolerate any misbehavior from anyone

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Wednesday released ‘Ammay’, a short film which focuses on women safety and empowerment here on Tuesday night.

“When a man forces himself on a woman, a woman should not forget that she has more strength to resist as her need to survive is stronger than the lustful desire of a man. Women can develop such strength and confidence by being brave and learning self-defense,” Bhagwat said, appreciating director Sashank Ramanujan who made ‘Ammay’, after his previous works like ‘Beautiful life’ and ‘Marolokam’.

The Commissioner also appreciated the actors for the work and the inspiring message through the short film asking women to defend themselves instead of waiting for someone to come and rescue them. He cited the example of teaching ‘Kalaripayattu’, a martial art form, to 1,000 girl student police cadets of Rachakonda.

“While Police are always there and with Dial 100 the response time in Rachakonda is just seven and half minutes, girls still need to have the confidence to defend themselves in any event at least till the police arrives,” he said.

He further stated that in the year 2020, there was an increase in registration of cases of crime against women, which was because more women were having faith in the police and reaching out to complain and get cases registered to take the culprits to task. Asking women to dial 100 in any emergency and at odd hours if no conveyance was available, Bhagwat also asked parents to educate their children wards on good and bad touch, and not to tolerate any abuse.

