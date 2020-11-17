Mercury goes 4 degree above normal in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Giving the city a break from the chill, night temperatures have gone up slightly and are above normal now.

As on 8.30 am on Monday, the minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department at its Begumpet observatory was 21.6 degree Celsius, which is four degrees above normal. The lowest temperature was recorded in Shapur Nagar (20.5 degree Celsius), followed by Jeedimetla (20.5 degree Celsius), Alwal (21.3 degree Celsius), Uppal (21.6 degree Celsius) and Kapra (21.6 degree Celsius).

Last week, the minimum temperatures had hovered around 10 degree Celsius for a few days and also plummeted to single digit in several parts of the State. However, since the last two days, temperatures in northern districts are above normal, which usually witness single digit temperatures during this time of the season.

Weathermen attributed the prevailing weather conditions to a trough in easterlies from Comorin area to southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast running from Comorin area to north Coastal Tamil Nadu and extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Dry weather is expected for the next three days in the Greater Hyderabad region. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degrees to 32 degrees, while the minimum temperatures could be in the range of 17 degrees to 20 degrees.

