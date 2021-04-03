Mercury levels to soar across Telangana

Temperatures in April and May could touch 45 degree Celsius or above in Hyderabad and other parts of the State

Hyderabad: Brace for a scorching peak summer ahead, with weather officials hinting that the temperatures in April and May could go higher than usual, even touching 45 degree Celsius or above in Hyderabad and some other parts of the State as well.

With the mercury levels across Telangana continuing to touch newer heights each day, IMD officials said temperatures would continue to be above normal by two to three degrees as the month progresses. Dry weather conditions were likely to prevail over the State.

“Telangana might witness a very dry season this year. Certain pockets of the State might also experience severe heat waves,” said Dr K Nagaratna, Director, IMD (Hyderabad).

On Friday, Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district recorded 42.5 degree Celsius, whereas Nalgonda was a close second with 42 degree Celsius.

“We might see temperatures as high as 46-47 degree Celsius in some parts of the State. Even in Hyderabad, the temperature will be between 42 degree and 45 degree Celsius,” Dr Nagaratna said.

Looking at the situation, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has come up with a heat wave action plan as well. The objective of the plan is to ensure there are no fatalities due to heat waves and reduce heat wave related illnesses. TSDPS officials hope the real-time data collection will help them keep track of vulnerable areas that are prone to heat waves.

While this is not the first time Telangana is experiencing such heat, previously similar high temperatures were witnessed toward the second half of April.

“Usually, Telangana gets some rain or thundershowers during March every year, which wasn’t the case this time. Thus, the season this time is very dry increasing the heat. As of now, we can’t predict any relief in May as well. It seems like temperatures might rise in the next month too,” Dr. Nagaratna added.

