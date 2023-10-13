Merdeka Cup: India gears up to face Malaysia in semi-finals

By ANI Published Date - 10:05 AM, Fri - 13 October 23

Kuala Lumpur: The Indian national football team is set to start their campaign in the semi-finals of the 2023 Merdeka Cup against the host nation, Malaysia, on Friday at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

This is their 18th appearance at this esteemed competition and marks their return to the tournament after a 21-year absence.

India has a special connection to the Merdeka Cup because of the team’s long history with the event.

According to aiff.com, India has taken part in Malaysia’s Merdeka Cup more frequently than any other international competition since achieving independence, doing so 17 times overall. Malaysia and India have a long-standing rivalry; Malaysia has been India’s most frequent opponent with 31 meetings. The Blue Tigers will therefore be eager to display their abilities and establish themselves.

However, Malaysia, which is being seen as the favourite to win the championship at home, will present a difficult task for India. With a squad of talented players, the Malaysian team has improved significantly in recent years.

They will be motivated to demonstrate their ability despite being the lowest-ranked squad in this edition of the tournament.