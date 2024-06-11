| Merging Indian Mythology And Sci Fi In Kalki 2898 Ad Nothing Short Of A Dream Nag Ashwin

Merging Indian mythology and sci-fi in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ nothing short of a dream: Nag Ashwin

The makers launched the trailer of "Kalki 2898 AD" on Monday evening on social media in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

By PTI Published Date - 11 June 2024, 11:33 AM

New Delhi: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin says his much anticipated pan-India film “Kalki 2898 AD” is a blend of Indian mythology and science fiction, a dream that became a reality with the dedication of his cast and crew.

Previously titled “Project K”, the multilingual big-budget sci-fi movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. It is produced by C. Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The 3.03 minute-trailer of the mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future is filled with references to a ‘naya yug’ (new era) on the horizon and an impending battle.

Ashwin said the first glimpse into “Kalki 2898 AD” is just the tip of the iceberg.

“My heart is filled with so many emotions today. As a filmmaker, I have always been fascinated by Indian mythology and science fiction.

Merging these two elements in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is nothing short of a dream, made possible by the incredible talent and dedication of our artists and team,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

“It has taken us a lot to witness this day today. From our producers and star cast to the brilliant creative minds and the entire crew of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, each person has poured their heart and soul into this film. We hope the trailer makes the Telugu audience and the entire nation proud, leaving them excited for what’s to come,” he added.

Also starring Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, and Rajendra Prasad, “Kalki 2898 AD” is set to be released on June 27.