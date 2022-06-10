Merging your passion with your entrepreneurial skills is very important: Hitesh Thawani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hitesh Thawani.

Hyderabad: Aren’t we always in constant catastrophe whether or not to dive into things that we treasure? Well, you should always follow the footprints of your heart, and if you believe that making a career from something you love is impossible, Hitesh Thawani and his vocation will prove you wrong.

This man has some serious entrepreneur skills, or else why would his pet boutique be outperforming in the extremely cluttered market? Hitesh Thawani is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and the founder of the Thai theme-based boutique called Precious Paws.

Hitesh Thawani started his career at the age of 21 by working as an NLP coach with Anand Chulani in Mumbai. He then worked with Commonwealth McCann as advertising director for the Chevrolet MENA region. and finally decided to lay the foundation of his business, Precious Paws, with his brother and a partner.

Hitesh Thawani has loved pets since his childhood. He had been a pet parent and had undergone the process. It was his love for them that shoved him to start this pet’s spa. And today, Precious Paws is serving as one of the best spas and boutiques when it comes to pets.

Addressing being a founder of Precious Paws after being a whole-hearted lover of pets, here is what Hitesh Thawani has to say, “Merging your passion with your entrepreneurial skills is very important to lead a successful business. I’m glad that I’m able to do something for the part of society that I adore the most.”

Hitesh started his business because of his immense love for pet animals, and today this business has also been awarded for its uniqueness. Precious Paws is famous for dog grooming and also pet supplies. This business has achieved a lot of milestones in its very short career span. Even during the lockdown times, Hitesh Thawani managed to shield his company from the disastrous waves of COVID-19.”

This entrepreneur is an inspiration for everyone who believes that they can foster their fondness into their blooming career.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .