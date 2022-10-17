Merit and Nothing but Merit: 500 Scholarships are Announced for Persons with Disabilities by LawSikho

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

100% Scholarships Announced Across LawSikho Courses for Persons with Disabilities

Gurugram-based legal edtech company LawSikho has announced 100 percent scholarships for 500 persons with disabilities (PWD). The candidates who complete the courses successfully will be co-certified by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Law graduates and law students will take an online admission test to decide who is eligible for the scholarships, which will cover LawSikho’s test prep courses for government jobs, upskilling courses focused on jobs in the private sector, and remote freelance work courses focused to international markets like US, UK and Canada.

To qualify for the admission test, candidates must produce a government-issued disability card or certificate of disability. Out of 500 seats, 300 will be reserved for law graduates and law students, while 200 will be open to non-law candidates interested in remote freelance work. The admission test will be held in October, but candidates can appear for an online on-demand admission test even later. The goal is to roll out all 500 scholarships before December 2022.

“A small-scale pilot project has already been tested and over a hundred candidates have benefited from it so far. This expansion will benefit from the learnings of the existing programme. Also, when we benefit from feedback from learners from different backgrounds, we are able to make our services more inclusive” said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO at LawSikho.

Masoom Reza, 24, an LLB from Jamia Millia Islamia who is currently enrolled at NLSIU Bengaluru as an LLM student, is among the many outstanding students who have already been part of LawSikho’s scholarship programme for PWD. Completely visually impaired since the age of seven, Masoom took our Judiciary Test Prep course in 2021 as part of his preparation for the Judiciary Services Competitive Examination and applied for a full scholarship, which he received.

Speaking about his LawSikho experience in general, Masoom, who stood third in the Indian Law Institute CAT for LLM, says the method of teaching is “amazing”, and adds that he has particularly benefited from Lawsikho’s practice sessions and the faculty’s approach of interlinking various laws for better understanding.

“Many job seekers with disabilities find remote work much more suitable and convenient, but very few programmes exist for them. Given LawSikho’s success in helping Indian graduates secure remote work opportunities across the world, we felt that it would be a great time to formally announce scholarships for candidates who are also Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan). We have given free admission to over a hundred candidates already, and based on this initial success, we decided to expand the programme,” said Vibhas Sen, Head of Marketing, LawSikho, an IIM-C alumni and Paralympian himself, who was affected by polio in both legs.

LawSikho is India’s one of the leading online education companies that create advanced and practical legal courses and customised training programmes catering to lawyers, law students leading businesses and universities. LawSikho bridges the gap between theory and practice in legal education, bringing industry and practical insights into legal learning. Legal edtech company LawSikho also offers a number of courses from foreign universities at affordable rates for Indian students. With talent arbitrage being one of our focal points, LawSikho equips Indian lawyers to build high-profile careers in the international remote job market.

Around 700 job seekers receive internships, jobs and freelance work while pursuing or after completing their courses from LawSikho every month. Candidates interested in the scholarship programme may write to support@lawsikho.in attaching their Statement of Purpose and resume, along with a government-issued proof of disability.