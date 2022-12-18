Mesrams inaugurate reconstructed Nagoba temple in Adilabad

Members of the Mesram clan ceremoniously conducted the installation of presiding deities at the sanctum sanctorum

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

A large number of devotees throng newly constructed Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday

Adilabad: Members of the Mesram clan ceremoniously conducted the installation of presiding deities at the sanctum sanctorum of the reconstructed Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday. The inaugural ceremony had begun on December 12.

The Mesrams performed traditional prayers under the guidance of head of their clan Mesram Venkat Rao. They consecrated the idols of Nagoba and other deities by ceremoniously worshipping Persapen, the supreme god of the tribals. Clad in white, they performed a homam and other rituals to mark the installation of the idols.

Later, tribals belonging to several parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district visited the shrine and performed special prayers. Zilla Parishad chairperson Janardhan Rathod, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and former Adilabad MP G Nagesh were among many who visited the temple.

The Mesrams had started reconstructing the shrine in 2018 after shifting the idols of the presiding deity and other gods to an old shrine in the village.

They raised Rs.5 crore by way of contributions from 2,000 members of the clan. The State government granted Rs.6 crore for various structures of the two shrines. The existing temple was built in 1994.