Messi surpasses Ronaldo, becomes highest goalscorer in top 5 European leagues

Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo by one goal.

By ANI Updated On - 04:36 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Paris: Lionel Messi created another record on Sunday in the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg. The Argentine scored his 496th goal thus, becoming the highest goalscorer in the top five European leagues.

Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo by one goal.

Paris Saint-Germain faced Strasbourg on Sunday at the Le Parc des Princes stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. After the match, Paris Saint-Germain was crowned champions of the Ligue 1 2022-23 because of PSG’s superior goal difference over second-placed Lens.

The football club, Paris Saint-Germain wins the French Ligue 1 title for a record 11th time.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner, Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the match for his side Paris Saint-Germain in the 59th minute. Later in the 79th minute, Kevin Gameiro scored for Strasbourg to level the score. The match ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

Paris Saint-Germain took seven shots out of which only two were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 66 per cent. They completed a total of 732 passes with an accuracy of 93 per cent.

Strasbourg took 17 shots out of which only five were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 34 per cent. They accumulated a total of 369 passes with an accuracy of 90 per cent.

In Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain has played 37 matches out of which they have won 27, lost six and drew four.

In the Spanish La Liga football competition, Lionel Messi has scored 474 goals in 520 matches. In the French Ligue 1, Messi has scored 22 goals in 57 matches.

The 35-year-old while playing for Football Club Barcelona has scored 672 goals in 778 games. While playing for Paris Saint-Germain he has scored 32 goals in 74 matches.

PSG has confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club after the season ends