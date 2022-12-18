Heart beats for Messi, but Mbappe is a treat to watch also: SRK

By IANS Updated On - 01:51 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is clearly hedging his FIFA World Cup final bets. In the #AskSRK interaction on Twitter on Saturday, which was to last for 15 minutes but went on for an hour, the superstar said “the heart beats for Messi“, but [French winger Kylian] Mbappe “is a treat to watch also”. He misspelt the star footballer’s name, however!

Even as his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ stirred a political hornets’ nest with its ‘Besharam Rang’ number, SRK was busy answering a phalanx of questions, revealing what his best Stanley Kubrick film was (‘Clockwork Orange’), the best compliment he got from his children (“Papa you are the kindest man we know”), and how his co-star John Abraham taught him how to ride a motorcycle for the film. “How to ride there is too much traffic and I get worried. Had asked John to teach me,” SRK revealed.

“John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don’t get hurt … known him for a long time and was lovely working with him,” SRK said in answer to another question specifically about John Abraham.

He had good things to say about singing sensation Arijit Singh (“Arijit is a gem. Next song uski awaaz mein hai hope u will all like it”) and also diplomatically ducked a question on whether he would ensure popcorn is served free at cinemas where ‘Pathaan’ will be screened — an obvious reference to the ridiculously high prices of food and and drinks at multiplexes: “Ghar se khaana kha ke jaana popcorn ki zarurat nahi padhegi” he said.

When asked to name the Hollywood film he would like to watch again and again, he named a number of them: ‘Shawshank Redemption’, ‘Mad Mad Mad World’, “some of the ‘Mission Impossible’ films” and ‘Scent of a Woman’.

He also dished out life advice. When a fan asked him how he could be motivated to do workouts, SRK advised: “Just start and continue for 7 days and u will get hooked … do it for yourself and you will keep going.” He added in response to another question: “Eat properly … exercise regularly … and don’t overdo it, take your time to work out slowly.”

SRK was also generous with his praise for actors from the south. On the ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan, he said: “He is an old friend and very loving to my kids.” About Atlee, who helmed him for the film ‘Jawan’, SRK was effusive: “Amazing and it’s so exciting he and Priya are having a baby now.”

Regarding the man who made ‘KGF: Chapter 2′ the superhit it became, SRK simply said: “Yash is wow!!’ About getting to work with mega star Rajinikanth, he declared: “It will be an honour.” And he had this say about Telugu cinema audiences: “Extremely video literate and exciting film watchers.”