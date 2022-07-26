Met department issues Orange alert for 13 districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Met department has issued an Orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial,Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak districts till Wednesday.

The Met department in its 1 p.m. bulletin also issued Yellow alert of heavy rain for Jagitial,Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Khammam,

Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban),Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Hyderabad, Medchal

Malkajigiri, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

While the Orange alert will be valid till Wednesday morning, the Yellow alert is issued for the next three days. Due to the heavy

rains, the met department said there could be water logging in most parts of low lying areas, disruption of rail or road transport in few

areas for most hours, electricity and other social disturbances for a few hours and drainage clogging or overflowing. Agriculture lands

could get submerged or crop damages could be reported at a few places.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed several parts of the State on Tuesday afternoon. Till 3 p.m, highest rainfall of 113.5 mm was recorded at

Shabad, followed by 100.8 mm at Kanduwada and 82.8 mm at Tallapally in Ranga Reddy district.

The State average rainfall was 18.5 mm against 9.1 mm normal rainfall registering a deviation of 103 per cent. The State average cumulative

rainfall from June 1 to July 26 was 442 mm against the normal rainfall of 333.8 mm with a deviation of 100 per cent.