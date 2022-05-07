Meta brings Venues app to main social VR platform Horizon Worlds

San Francisco: Meta has announced to integrate Horizon Venues — an app dedicated to attending live events in virtual reality with its main social VR platform Horizon Worlds.

People over 18 in the US and Canada who have access to Horizon Worlds on Quest 2 will be able to access Venues programming in the Horizon Worlds app on June 6.

“If you’re not in the US or Canada, are 13�17 years of age, and/or are on Quest 1, you’ll lose access to Venues programming when the standalone Venues app goes away on June 6, though you’ll still be able to catch highlights and replays of Venues events in Oculus TV,” Meta said in a statement.

Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can discover new places with friends, build unique worlds of your own, and form teams to compete in action-packed games.

From June 6, people will be able to catch their favourite marquee shows — from live sporting events to concerts from today’s hit artists and beyond — from within Horizon Worlds.

“We plan to expand access to Horizon Worlds in more countries this summer, so even more people will be able to build their own worlds, make new friends in VR, and enjoy our slate of Venues in Horizon Worlds programming,” said the company.

The Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is currently available only on the company’s Quest VR headsets.

Meta (formerly Facebook) is working on four new virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets that the company will release by 2024