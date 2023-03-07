Meter teaser released: Kiran Abbavaram enters the mass zone with this film

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:30 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Kiran Abbavaram registered a blockbuster at the box office with his last film, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, recently. The film is still running successfully in theatres.

Meanwhile, Kiran Abbavaram gets ready for another film titled Meter, under the production of Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers.

Kiran Abbavaram has a boy next door image in Tollywood with respect to the films he has done so far. But it looks like the young actor has changed gears for his upcoming film, Meter, which is getting ready to be released this summer. Today, the makers released the teaser for Meter.

Meter Teaser

Firstly, it is clearly evident from the teaser for Meter that Kiran Abbavaram is playing the role of a cop for the first time in his career. The film is set in Telangana. Kiran Abbavaram can be seen as a mass policeman (Superintendent of Police, aka SI) in the teaser.

Meter is a complete mass-stuffed commercial entertainer from Kiran Abbavaram, and his performance looks very natural and appropriate. Athulya Ravi is seen as the female lead.

Sai Kartheek’s background score looks like a great technical asset for the film. Just like Kiran Abbavaram said in a dialogue at the end of the teaser, this film has all the vibes of a “mass meter”.

Meter is written and directed by Ramesh Kaduri. Surya penned the dialogues for the film along with Ramesh. Venkat C. Dileepis is the cinematographer for the film. Meter is going to be released on April 7 in theatres around the world.