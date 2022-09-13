MHA to hold crucial meeting on Sept 27 to discuss Telangana-AP bifurcation issues

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to hold a crucial meeting on September 27 in New Delhi to discuss the pending issues after bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

In all, 14 pending issues were listed in the agenda, it is learnt. Of them, seven were related to the inter-State issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The remaining issues include financial assistance to the AP capital city, grants to the backward regions development and other assurances given under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA)-2014.

Sources said the Chief Secretaries of Telangana and AP would be attending the meeting to be chaired by the union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in New Delhi.

Officials from Telangana were expected to raise the key issue of getting pending power dues from AP. They would also likely to bring to the notice of the Home Secretary about the inordinate delay in getting clearances pertaining to irrigation projects in Telangana from the Central government. They might also highlight the violations being committed by AP in diverting Krishna River water to other areas without considering the interests of Telangana.