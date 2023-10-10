Mia Khalifa fired from job after tweet supporting Palestine in Israel-Hamas war

Since the attacks started last week, Mia has been sharing posts in support of Palestine.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:15 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Mia Kalifa. (Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Former adult star Mia Khalifa was fired from her job after she shared posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) supporting Palestine in the wake of Israel-Hamas war.

Since the attacks started last week, Mia has been sharing posts in support of Palestine, drawing flak over it by many on social media, including radio broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro who went on to cancel his business deal with her.

In the post which rubbed Todd Shapiro on the wrong side, Mia Khalifa said, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of the apartheid, and history will show that in time”. She also added another post saying, “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.”

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

The post did not seem to have sit right with Shapiro, who immediately terminated his arrangement with the former adult star publicly.

In response he posted, “This is such a horrendous tweet, Mia Khalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusted. Beyond disgusted. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact that you are condoning death, rape, beating and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it’s too late for you.”

This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can… https://t.co/ez4BEtNzj4 — Todd Shapiro (@iamToddyTickles) October 8, 2023

Reacting to getting fired publicly, Mia posted “I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad.”

I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad. https://t.co/sgx8kzAHnL — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 8, 2023

Mia also clarified her controversial post with another tweet which read, “I just want to make it clear that this statement is in no way shape or form is enticing spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that’s what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day.”

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

A war broke out between Israel and Hamas on Saturday after the latter’s surprise attack against the country which killed hundreds.