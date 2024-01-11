Micron Technology CEO meets CM Revanth Reddy

Sanjay Mehrotra, who came from America to meet the Chief Minister at his residence here on Thursday evening, discussed investment prospects in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 09:52 PM

Hyderabad: President and CEO of Micron Technology, the world’s largest memory chip manufacturing company, Sanjay Mehrotra met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and expressed happiness that Telangana had developed as the most favourite investment destination for establishing manufacturing industries.

Mehrotra, who came from America to meet the Chief Minister at his residence here on Thursday evening, discussed investment prospects in Telangana. The Chief Minister assured Mehrotra that the government would extend all facilities and cooperation to Micron to invest and establish manufacturing units.

The Chief Minister also hoped that industrialists would come forward for establishing industries, skill development and facilitate employment generation and help the State’s economic growth.

The America-based Micron is the world’s fourth largest semiconductor manufacturer and the largest manufacturer in memory chips.