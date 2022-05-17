Micron to open new facility in Hyderabad by year-end

Hyderabad: Micron Technology, which had secured 1.1 million (11 lakh) sq ft of space in Gachibowli about two years back, is all set to unveil the new facility by the end of this year. It was the largest lease deal in SEZ in Telangana at that time and the construction of the building is on track, according to the company’s top officials.

Currently, Micron is operating out of a five lakh sq ft facility at Raidurgam and houses close to 3,000 employees. “We plan to shift the existing employees to the new facility and also add 2,000 employees thus taking our total headcount to 5,000 in the next couple of years. While currently, we have 3,200 employees in India, about 90 per cent of them work in Hyderabad and the rest are in Bengaluru and New Delhi. Hyderabad is the headquarters site for Micron in India and it houses 14 centres of scale and expertise here,” says Anand Ramamoorthy, V-P and MD, Micron India.

The Hyderabad office, according to Ramamoorthy, works on different verticals ranging from data science, smart manufacturing, IT developers, and data engineering among others. The company also hires fresh talent through campus recruitments and has graduates from eight to nine departments of engineering stream.

Semiconductor shortage

With the industry facing a severe shortage of semiconductors, Micron Technology chief business officer Sumit Sadana says that the shortage is expected to improve by end of the 2022 calendar year, although certain parts may still witness shortage next year as well.

“There has been an improvement in the supply side and we expect an ongoing improvement this year. However certain parts of the server, interface cards, power management products and micro-controllers may see shortage next year as well,” Sadana informed. He also said the Ukraine-Russia war has impacted the noble gas supply which is used widely in the semiconductor industry and also that there have been certain complications around logistics.