Microsoft announces Future Ready Champions of Code program for techies

It is aimed at engaging over 1 lakh developers across industry and academia.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Microsoft on Tuesday announced the launch of Future Ready Champions of Code, a pan-India programme for software developers, focused on skilling, certification and building solutions. It is aimed at engaging over 1 lakh developers across industry and academia with the right set of skills, tools, and resources to drive and innovate for India’s growth.

As a part of it, developers will be provided resources to learn, practice, earn new or renew Microsoft cloud certifications. These certifications give a professional advantage to developers by providing globally recognised and industry-endorsed competencies and skills in digital and cloud businesses, a press release said.

The programme also offers developers an opportunity to participate in a nationwide hackathon to innovate for India’s growth with themes focused on Industry innovation, Smart city and Green or sustainable software, it said.

The month-long programme will be supported by Microsoft’s customers and partners such as Accenture, HCLTech, Icertis, Infosys, InMobi, OYO, PayU, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro among others with a focus to fast-track competency development among their developer teams.

Aspiring developers can apply at https://www.microsoft.com/en-in/campaign/microsoftfutureready-codeofchampions/.