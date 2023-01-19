Microsoft to expand Data Centres in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:06 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced that three more data centres would be established in Telangana in addition to the three data centres that were announced last year.

In early 2022, Microsoft had announced setting up of its first captive data centre investment of three campuses. The investment commitment entailed three data centres in Hyderabad, each with an IT capacity of at least 100 MW. Microsoft now targets to reach six total data centres in Telangana with each data centre serving 100 MW of IT load on average.

The details of these upcoming projects were discussed by IT Minister KT Rama Rao with Microsoft Asia president Ahmed Mazhari at the Microsoft Cafe at Davos.

These data centres form an integral part of Microsoft’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve Azure’s customers in India and worldwide. All the six data centres would be set up in a phased manner in the next 10 to 15 years.

Telangana had earlier signed a pact with Microsoft to enable several beneficial activities such as skilling, internship programmes and cloud adoption. As part of Telangana’s cloud adoption, Telangana is working with Microsoft Azure and others to ensure citizen services have the best of infrastructure.

“Microsoft and Hyderabad have had a very long-term mutually beneficial relationship. I am very happy to learn that Microsoft will expand further in Telangana with such huge digital infrastructure projects. I look forward to seeing Microsoft continue to grow in the State,” Rama Rao said.

“Hyderabad is one of our most important markets across the world and we will continue to invest in the city,” Microsoft Asia president Ahmed Mazhari said.

The data centre projects to be deployed in Telangana were some of the fully owned Data Centre projects in India by Microsoft. Apart from Data Centres, Microsoft will work with the Telangana government to identify special projects and support them in implementing them, he added.