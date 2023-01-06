KT Rama Rao meets Nadella, discusses ‘business and biryani’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:30 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella here on Friday.

The Minister is learned to have discussed business and other issues with Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India. The Hyderabad-born Nadella had also announced at a summit in Mumbai earlier this week that Microsoft was planning its fourth cloud region in Hyderabad.

“Good start to the day when two Hyderabadis get to catch up. We chatted about business and biryani,” Rama Rao said in a tweet this morning.

At a programme in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Satya Nadella had a disagreement with an AI-driven ChatGPT after the software called ‘biryani’ one of the popular tiffin items, and went on to say it was an insult to a Hyderabadi to call biryani a ‘tiffin’ item.

Meanwhile, the IT Minister will be heading to Huzurnagar, Suryapet to participate in different programmes, including laying foundations for various development works. He is also slated to address a public meeting in the afternoon.