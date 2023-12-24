Mid-air molestation: Telangana NRI on transit flight arrested in Sri Lanka

A 49-year-old Indian carpenter of Telangana was on transit flight to Hyderabad via Sri Lanka from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 06:09 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Representational Image

Jeddah: An NRI hailing from Telangana was arrested on charges of molesting an eight-year-old girl on an onboard flight from Saudi Arabia to India.

A 49-year-old Indian carpenter of Telangana was on transit flight to Hyderabad via Sri Lanka from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh when the alleged incident occurred some 10 days ago on Sri Lankan Airlines flight and the incident came to light only on Sunday when one of Telangana NRIs revealed about the incident.

The victim and her mother, nationals of Sri Lanka, are reported to have been returning to Sri Lanka by the same flight after visiting the child’s father employed in Saudi Arabia. Following the alleged sexual abuse of her daughter, the woman had informed the cabin crew, Sri Lankan media reports said.

Upon reaching Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, the suspect was handed over to the local police by the cabin crew. The victim and the suspect underwent medical examinations at the Negombo General Hospital, reports said.

The suspect was produced in court and remained in police custody for further investigation.