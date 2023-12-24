Arrests made in Hyderabad for alleged Jeep sale scam

The arrested persons are Tadi Naveen Kumar (45), Kancharla Madhu (41) and Srinivas Durga Prasad (55), all residents of Rajahmundry in A.P.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Three persons who were allegedly cheating public on the pretext of selling jeeps, priced lower than the market rate, were arrested by the cybercrime police of Hyderabad city on Sunday.

According to the police, the suspect Naveen introduced himself to the victims as an executive working for Mahindra CIE Automobiles Company and offered to arrange demo vehicles at discounted price for them. In a similar manner, they cheated one person Ratnam of Hyderabad of Rs. 3.54 lakh.

“Naveen with the help of Madhu and Durga Prasad got the amount transferred into the bank account and later switched off the phones. On a complaint, a case was booked and all the three suspects arrested,” said A. V. Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT.