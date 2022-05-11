Migration Help Desk opened at Hyderabad airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:48 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), in partnership with Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Wednesday launched a 24×7 Migrant Help Desk at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The desk is dedicated to vulnerable migrants travelling abroad, especially to Kuwait and Qatar.

The migrant help desk, to function on a trial basis now, was operationalized by Rani Kumudini, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana, in the presence of GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker, and other senior officials from the airport community. Committed to raise awareness about safe and legal migration, the help desk will help and guide vulnerable migrants like domestic workers, housemaids and labourers to name a few, on the proper documentation and paperwork needed for emigration clearance.

The Migrant Help desk is available at the international departure terminal and will work round the clock, according to a press release.

Speaking about the initiative,Pradeep Panicker said in the last few years, there was a gradual rise of outbound migrant workforce travelling from Hyderabad to the Middle-East.

“Quite often, most of these migrant workers are ignorant of the procedures and documentation needed for emigration clearance and other purposes. The presence of a dedicated migrant help desk will help in scrutinizing the documents of the travellers, impart awareness, and guide the passengers in emigration clearance,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .