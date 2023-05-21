Mild earthquake hits Manipur, no damage reported

The National Centre for Seismology said that the tremor was felt in the hilly areas in Ukhrul district, which shares border with Myanmar

By IANS Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

Imphal: A mild intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit the mountainous Shirui areas of Manipur‘s Ukhrul district late on Saturday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the tremor was felt in the hilly areas in Ukhrul district, which shares border with Myanmar.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 31 km from the surface, caused panic among the residents who rushed out of their homes.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

