Mild tension at Nomula’s condolence meeting

Some youth insisted that a resolution be passed urging TRS to provide an opportunity to Nomula Bhagath, the late MLA’s son, in the by-election

Nalgonda: Tension prevailed at the condolence meeting of Nagarjuna Sagar MLA late Nomula Narsimhaiah, organised by Yadav Sangam at NG College ground here on Sunday, when some youth insisted that a resolution be passed urging TRS to provide an opportunity to Nomula Bhagath, the late MLA’s son, in the by-election.

They allowed the meeting to continue only after the resolution was passed. Leaders from different political parties, belonging to Yadav community, were forced to extend their support to the resolution.

Among those who attended the condolence meeting were Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Jaipal Yadav and Anjaiah Yadav, BJP leader Kasam Venkateshwarlu, TPCC’s OBC department secretary Tandu Srinivas Yadav and TDP state secretary Ailaiah besides leaders of Yadav employees unions. The meeting reverberated with slogans of ‘Nomula Narsimhaiah Amar Rahe.’

The leaders at the meeting said that though Yadav community constitute huge percentage of population in the State, they did not have proper representation in the legislative bodies. With the death of Narsimhaiah, its strength was further reduced by one seat. Hence, irrespective of political affiliations, leaders of Yadav community should work towards getting a leader from the community elected in the by-poll, the youth said.

Earlier, a huge rally was taken out in Nalgonda town by supporters of Bhagath, waving flags with pictures of Narsimhaiah, before they reached the condolence meeting venue.

Thousands of people from Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhoingir district attended the condolence meeting.

