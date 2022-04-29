Milo CCMB: Students from TSWREIS to spend a week with top genetic researchers

Hyderabad: A group of academically high performing students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) got an opportunity to spend a week with top genetic researchers of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), as part of the research institution’s Milo CCMB program.

TSWREIS students did hands-on experiments and activities that were designed to help them understand their prescribed school syllabus better as well as connect with the work that happens in a research institute.

“The initiative aims to create role models in the TSWREIS community who are aware of the scientific advances and have problem solving abilities. We strongly believe these skills are important for the young people of India, no matter what careers they choose for themselves,” said Dr Somdatta Karak, the Science Communication and Outreach Officer at CCMB, and Lead of Milo CCMB.

Director of CCMB, Dr Vinay Nandicoori said the Milo CCMB program encourages much greater participation of students from diverse backgrounds for science to be accessible to the society. “The Milo CCMB is interesting for TSWREIS students because we introduced discussions on the concepts of genetic diseases, infections, and nature conservation to these students,” said Secretary, TSWREIS, D. Ronald Rose.

Praveen Mamidala, Joint Secretary (Higher Education), TSWREIS said the CCMB internships for TSWREIS students will serve as a launchpad for their future research career.

