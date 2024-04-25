Students from social welfare excel in IIT JEE Mains

A total of 1124 students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence Educational (TSWR COEs) Institutions appeared for the IIT Mains-2024 examinations out of which a total of 462 qualified for the JEE Advanced.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 10:19 PM

Hyderabad: Students from state-run Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) educational institutions have come out with flying colors in the IITJEE Mains-2024 examination results that were announced on Thursday.

A record breaking 57 students from TSWR COEs have scored 90 percentile and 101 students have secured above 80 percentile and 90 percentile, according to a press release.

Among the top 20 students of TSWREIS, a total of 16 students are from TSWR COEs (Residential) Gowlidoddi while the remaining 4 toppers are from TSWRS Chilkur, Narsingi and Mulugu.

The top 20 students from the State-residential welfare schools include Yarrabati Sai Ram (99.63 percentile), Utkoor Venkatesh (99.31), Chennaiagari Laxmikanth Reddy (98.99), Chakali Pranesh (98.82), Jadi Revanth (98.67), Konda Lavan Kumar (98.06), R. Sruthika (97.81), S Rahul (97.76), Gouramma Jarupla (97.27), Bathula Sanjay Kumar (97.19), Botku Abhi (97.05), Arepally Surya (9.47), Zunzare Aman (96.41), S Vaishnavi (96.20), Gudigamola Rahul (96), V Lavanaya (95.95), Mekala Nikhil (95.91), V Sampath Kumar (95.41), Lellela Sree Varun (95.37) and Gillolla Vijay (95.08).