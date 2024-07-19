| Mineral Exploration Hackathon Critical Mineral Roadshow To Be Held In Hyderabad On Saturday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 05:03 PM

The event will be attended by union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy along with Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Mines will host the Mineral Exploration Hackathon and Critical Mineral Roadshow at Begumpet on Saturday.

According to an official release issued here on Friday, the Mineral Exploration Hackathon will be focused on Innovative Mineral Hunt Techniques.

This initiative aims to enhance mineral prognostication using globally practiced state-of-the-art techniques.

Participants will delve into the interpretation and modelling of geophysical data, integration of multiple data sets, and the application of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the release said.

During the event, Kishan Reddy will also launch the National District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Portal.

This would be a centralized platform to gather the information on District Mineral Foundations across the country.

The portal would facilitate the access to the DMF data and track the developments and utilization thereunder, the release said.

Kishan Reddy will also announce the preferred bidders for the Tranche II and Tranche III of e-auction launched on February 29 on the occasion.

The event will be followed by a Roadshow on Tranche IV of the e-auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks, launched on June 24.

The purpose of this roadshow was to increase industry engagement and to make the potential bidders familiarize with the e-auction process being conducted by the Ministry of Mines, the release said.