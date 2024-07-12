Cong lost the confidence of Telangana people: Kishan

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Congress party promised to fulfil all the guarantees within 100 day, but even after seven months it had not fulfilled a majority of the promises made to the people of the State during the polls.

12 July 2024

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister and BJP State Unit Chief G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had lost the confidence of the people of the State as it failed to fulfil promises made to the people.

Addressing the State executive meeting here on Friday, Kishan Reddy said the Congress party promised to fulfil all the guarantees within 100 day, but even after seven months it had not fulfilled a majority of the promises made to the people of the State during the polls. “Congress has deceived the people of Telangana. It miserably failed to keep its poll promises. Farmers are not getting rythu bharosa scheme amount and other benefits and the youth are not getting employment. No one is happy in Congress rule,”he said.

Coming down heavily on Revanth Reddy, the BJP State chief alleged that the Chief Minister was more occupied with activities to collect money and please the party high command rather than improving administration. “Ever since Congress has come to power in the State, the law and order has deteriorated drastically. There is no administration in the State,”he said.

Expressing displeasure over the way Congress was encouraging defection of MLAs from rival parties, Kishan Reddy said the grand old party was following in the footsteps of BRS.

Kishan Reddy thanked the people of the State for extending support to BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. “BJP vote percentage increase from 14 to 35 percent in the State is not a small thing. It is the hard work of the party functionaries which helped in increasing the vote percentage in its favour,”he said.