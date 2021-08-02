Mini Ipe takes charge as LIC MD

The newly appointed MD of LIC is a post graduate in Commerce from Andhra University and had joined LIC in 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer

Hyderabad: Mini Ipe has taken charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The newly appointed MD of LIC is a post graduate in Commerce from Andhra University and had joined LIC in 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer.

Mini Ipe has rich and diverse experience in LIC having worked in various capacities. Prior to taking charge as Managing Director, she was Executive Director, Legal Department, LIC of India. She was also the first woman Zonal Manager (In-charge) of LIC and headed SCZO, Hyderabad.

Mini Ipe has also worked as Executive Director (International Operations), Director and CEO of LICHFL Financial Services Ltd. and was instrumental in taking LICHFL Financial Services Ltd. to new heights in business revenue and profits during her tenure, according to a press release. She has also worked as Regional Manager (P&IR) and Regional Manager (Estate) of Western Zone.

