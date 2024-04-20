Miniature art in shadow boxes gaining popularity

Among the burgeoning community of miniature artists in Hyderabad is Mytri, a 33-year-old graduate in computer science engineering from ‘Let’s Get Crafty’.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 20 April 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: In the realm of personalised gifting, the city is witnessing a surge in the popularity of miniature art encased within shadow boxes as an exquisite token of affection for loved ones.

What started as a hobby turned into a fullfledged passion for Mytri, along with her friend Haritha, prompting them to embark on a journey of selling their artistry. Explaining the allure of shadow boxes, Mytri said, “Shadow boxes are picture frames, but not the regular ones.

These have depth to show one’s photo in 3D, these boxes can also be customised as per the required size and design. These frames can adorn walls or grace shelves, making them versatile keepsakes for treasured memories.” Shadow boxes have emerged as the latest trend in gifting within the city, offering individuals to store their fondest memories and interests within a single box that can be cherished lifelong.

“The essence of the shadow box lies in its miniatures,” Mytri says.

“They grab the whole interest towards the shadow box. Crafted primarily from polymer clay and resin materials, each miniature demands meticulous attention, requiring anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour to make. While polymer clay necessitates baking, resin materials entail a drying period of at least 8 hours to achieve the finish,” she adds.

Available in different sizes, ranging from 8×8” to 12×12”, shadow boxes offer a bespoke touch to gifting. Prices vary between Rs 2,500 and Rs 12,000.